4.5% children in city emaciated,state rolls out nutrition plan

The nutrition status of children from scheduled tribes continues to be poor,with the Nashik division among the worst in the state. A survey conducted on 2,650 children across Pune,Nashik,Amravati,Aurangabad,Konkan and Nagpur divisions by the state government and UNICEF found that prevalence of stunting and underweight was higher among children whose mothers were short and lean.

The survey revealed that 4.5 per cent of the children were emaciated,while 32.5 per cent mothers were lean and 10.6 per cent mothers were short. The first independent nutrition survey in the country that provides estimates of nutritional status and feeding practices of infants and young children in their first two years was released at the launch of the state mission to reduce malnutrition.

Dr Rajaram Dighe,Director of Rajmata Jijau Child Health and Nutrition Mission,said the survey was an initiative of the state government and UNICEF. It was implemented by the International Institute of Population Sciences,Mumbai.

An action plan to reduce malnutrition has been rolled out in the state from November 14 till April 7 next year. In the state,39 per cent of children under two years had stunted growth in 2005-06. Almost one-third of the stunted and underweight children are undernourished. Hence,our focus is on improving delivery of services, Dighe said.

Among the six divisions,Nashik was worst with regard to nutritional status. The proportion of children with stunted growth is almost three times of children living in severely food insecure households. Children fed with minimum meal frequency was almost 77 per cent. Less than 20 per cent consumed vitamin-A rich food and only one in four children were dewormed in the age bracket of 12-23 months. Forty-three per cent of households do not have access to toilet facilities and one-fourth of the households do not use soaps to wash hands, the report read.

However,Dighe said stunting and underweight deteriorated with increasing age,indicating that the opportunity to prevent stunting might diminish if timely interventions were provided. The mission,which aims at reducing malnutrition will include involvement of rotary and other clubs,apart from a massive information and education campaign across the state. Workshops to train health workers will be held from cities to tehsils and villages, Dighe said.

