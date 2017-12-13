36th National Rowing Championship Services emerge champion with seven gold medals, Army second

The Services team won 10 medals — seven gold and three silver. The Services team won 10 medals — seven gold and three silver.

At the recently concluded National Rowing Championship, the team from Services emerged as the overall champion, winning seven gold medals while the team from the Indian Army clinched the second spot with three gold medals.

The closing ceremony of the 36th National Rowing Championship was held at Army Rowing Node on the campus of the College of Military Engineering in Pune on Sunday. This year, 391 rowers from 23 teams of various states and organisations, including a team each from Army Sports Control Board and Services Sports Control Board, participated in the tournament.

While the Services team emerged as the champion this year with 10 medals (seven gold and three silver), the Army team came second with a tally of nine medals (three gold and six silver). The team from Odisha stood third with a total of three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The closing ceremony was preceded by the final heats of 500-metre races of all categories. Chief Guest, Lt Gen Satish Dua, Chief of Integrated Staffs Committee, presided over the closing ceremony. Other dignitaries, including Lieutenant General Michael Mathews, Commandant, College of Military Engineering; Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, Director, General Military Training; Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, President, RFI; Col (Retd) C P Singh Deo, former President, RFI; Girish Phadnis, Secretary General, RFI; and Naren Kothari, Chief Jury of the championship, also attended the closing ceremony.

In his address during the closing ceremony, Lt Gen Dua said that the 36th National Rowing Championship had seen a lot of new talent emerge in the “wonderful sport, which requires a very high level of physical fitness and stamina”. He also said that the prospects of the Indian team look very bright in the rowing events and wished the Indian Team good luck for the Asian Games, to be held in Indonesia in 2018.

