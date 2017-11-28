36 recruits of Religious Teachers Course join Army

Recruits are commissioned as junior commissioned officers. Recruits are commissioned as junior commissioned officers.

After completing the 11-week training at the Institute of National Integration (INI), in Dapodi, 36 recruits of the 83rd Religious Teachers Course were commissioned in the Army as junior commissioned officers during a passing out parade ceremony held on Saturday.

The INI was established in 1985 and conducts primary and refresher training courses of religious teachers who are posted along with the units of the Army and Territorial Army. The institute also trains selected personnel in behavioural and social sciences.

Recruit Pandit Pradeep Kumar Pathak was awarded the general officer commanding-in-chief, Army Training Command Gold Medal, for being the ‘Best Recruit Religious Teacher’, while Pandit Sujeet Kumar Mishra was awarded the ‘Commandant’s Silver Medal’ for being the best in discourse.

Chief Guest Lieutenant Colonel Ajay Nautiyal, officiating commandant, INI, presented the medals to the recruits and momentos to their parents.

