32,000 LEDs to light up Pune under ‘smart lighting’ scheme

A worker replaces street bulbs at SG Barve Chowk. Arul Horizon

Soon, Pune will be lit up by 32,000 LED lamps, as part of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) soon-to-be-launched ‘smart lighting’ scheme. A high-end tracking system is currently being developed, which will keep a check on the misuse of electricity in the city. Speaking to The Indian Express, Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak said, “This is one of the many plans we have chalked out as a part of the Smart City initiative. The control system will be effective in ensuring minimum wastage of power.”

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has been entrusted with maintaining this system. The MSEDCL will receive alerts in case the lights are being misused. “Often, one finds streetlights on even during the day. Such cases will not be repeated when the smart lighting system comes into effect,” added Tilak. The scheme will also undertake replacement or repair of non-functional streetlights.

Officials are working day and night towards launching this system by the second anniversary of the day Pune was announced as one of the smart cities. LED installation process is being carried out in a phased manner. Ahead of the launch of ‘smart signalling’, traffic congestion is another area the civic body is actively working on.

“The traffic situation in the city is one of the major concerns. We are also working towards developing smart signalling system, wherein key signals will be synchronised to ease the flow of traffic,” said Tilak.Various tenders have also been invited to develop and design this system, she added.

