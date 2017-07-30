32-year-old entrepreneur ‘commits suicide’ at his residence

Chaitanya Phadke Chaitanya Phadke

A 32-year-old entrepreneur allegedly committed suicide at his residence in the early hours of Saturday, after leaving a message — saying “I Quit” — on his Facebook account.

The deceased has been identified as Chaitanya Phadke, a resident of Raghukul Society in Karve Nagar area. He was the owner of Energy Next Solutions, a firm that provided affordable renewable energy solutions. A sudden death case has been registered at the Alankar police station and the police are trying to ascertain the cause of his death.

Based on the primary inquiry, police said Phadke was suffering from depression due to some problems. Phadke is survived by his wife and mother. They were not at home when the incident took place, police said.

After reading his message on FB, his friends started calling him and also went to his house. He was found hanging inside his residence, said police.

