Pune: 32-year-old ends life after post on Facebook, say police

A 32-year-old man working as contractor for civic works allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling in his home in Vishrantwadi, after putting up a Facebook post stating that he was ending his life. Police suspect him to have taken the extreme step after he got to know that the girl he loved was marrying someone else.

Vishrantwadi police have identified the deceased as Ravi Solanki, a resident of Gokulnagar in Dhanori. According to police, the incident took place on December 1. A case in this regard was registered at Vishrantwadi police station on Wednesday. Solanki is survived by his father, a garment salesman.

Assistant inspector Ravikiran Darawade, who is probing the case, said, “On the day of the incident, he initially wrote a post on Facebook that he was ending his life and also called a friend, asking him to take care of his last rites. Some of the friends rushed to his home. By the time they reached, the father had also reached home and had found Ravi hanging from the ceiling. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.”

Police said that from the Facebook post and the statement of his friends, it was suspected that Solanki was disillusioned over the fact that the girl he loved was about to get married to someone else.

Darawade said that more statements were being recorded as part of the probe to ascertain the sequence of events.

