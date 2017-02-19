30 cases of poll code violations filed in Pune rural district

State election officials have filed as many as 30 cases for violation of model code of conduct for zilla parishad and panchayat samiti polls in the Pune district, said Saurabh Rao, District Collector and Election Officer.

Of the 30 cases, a majority have been registered in Shirur tehsil. There are as many as 17 cases filed by election officials against candidates and political workers for violations such as organising a political event without having permission, sticking posters or banners without obtaining requisite permissions.

“Apart from keeping a tab on illegal activities and booking candidates and others for violating the model code of conduct, we have also removed as many as 17,692 banners and posters and have also intercepted and checked over 53,000 vehicles for transport of liquor and cash,” said Rao.

“The most frequent violation is carrying out bike campaigns without obtaining the requisite permissions. There are also some instances where candidates tried to construct a road in some localities overnight. We have also booked candidates for distribution of saris as well as organising events where prizes were distributed,” said Rao.