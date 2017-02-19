Pune: 297 persons held, 7,998 litres of illicit liquor seized in one month

Police have taken preventive action against 3,000 persons. Police have taken preventive action against 3,000 persons.

As part of preventive action after the election code of conduct came into effect on January 11, 2017, the Pune rural police have arrested 297 persons in 295 cases of illegal sale of liquor. Police have seized 1,573 bottles carrying about 7,998 litres of liquor, all worth Rs 9.47 lakh from suspects. Mohammed Suvez Haque, Superintendent of Police, Pune rural, said action would continue even after the elections.

It may be recalled that seven persons had died after consuming adulterated liquor at a dinner party of a candidate in Ahmednagar last week. Haque said in the wake of Ahmednagar incident he has asked his officials to take pro-active measures for crackdown on illicit liquor dens.

Meanwhile, in a press conference Saturday, Haque said that Pune rural police were all set for maintaining the law and order situation in the district for the coming panchayat samiti and zilla parishad elections on February 21 and counting of votes on February 23. Pune rural police force comprising one superintendent of police, two additional superintendents, 13 deputy superintendents, 58 inspectors, 189 assistant and sub inspectors, 3,704 constabulary, six platoons of state reserve police force, 1,250 home guards, 71 forest guards along with quick response teams would be deployed at strategic locations in 13 talukas on the day of voting.

On the day of counting, six deputy superintendents, 27 inspectors, 63 assistant and sub inspector, 600 constabulary along with 12 striking force teams would be deployed. Meanwhile, the rural police have taken preventive action against over 3,000 persons to ensure free and fair elections. Ahead of elections, the rural police have also externed ten notorious criminals form its limit for a period of one year and invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 18 criminals associated to three gangs.