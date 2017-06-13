Pune: 27-year-old techie killed in road mishap

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 27-year-old software engineer working for a private company in Pune was killed after the two-wheeler he was riding rammed into the road median in Warje, in the early hours of Monday. Warje Malwadi police have identified the deceased as Apurva Sarthak Kinkar, a resident of Bavdhan who was originally from Wani in Yawatmal district.

Police said Kinkar had been working for a software company since last one year, and had recently rented a flat in Bavdhan with his friends. Around 12.30 pm, Kinkar was on his way home after meeting some friends in Warje. Sub-Inspector SB Lavande of Warje Malwadi police station said, “Based on the primary observation of the accident spot, we suspect Kinkar to have lost control due to some reason and he rammed into the road median and fell down. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained severe head injury.”

“Two persons who were passing by, rushed him to nearby Mai Mangeshkar Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries sometime later,” added Lavande. Police said the autopsy confirmed head injury as the cause of death. Kinkar’s family has been informed about the accident, added an officer.

