231 Zilla Parishad schools without principals since 2010

As many as 231 posts of principals are lying vacant in schools run by the Zilla Parishad,as per information obtained from the General Administration Department of the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP). These are the schools that have over 200 students and as per rules,entitled to get full-time principals.

Despite repeated demands from leaders of various parties,nothing has been done to fill up these vacancies since 2010.

Out of 834 posts of full-time school principals in the district,only 602 are filled up. The information with General Administration Department also shows that as many as 47 posts of block education officers and 122 posts of centre education chiefs are also lying vacant.

Bhor tehsil leads the list with as many as 47 posts of principals lying vacant followed by Junnar (29) and Khed (21). Pradip Kand, Chairman of the Education Committee of the ZP,said the posts remained vacant because after 2010,promotion of teachers to the post of principals has stopped due to certain objection raised against the process.

Due to these objections,office of the Divisional Commissioner had stalled the promotion orders till the objections were verified. Now,we have started the process of verification. A list of eligible candidates for the promotion to the post based on the level of seniority has been put up on our website. We are hoping that the process will be completed within a month. All the vacancies will be filled up once the process gets over, said Kand.

There are 3,725 ZP-run schools. In schools with less than 200 students on roll,the senior most teachers called school masters look after the responsibilities of a principal.

