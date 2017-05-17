‘22.1 lakh trees to be planted in Pune within three years’

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

HEARTENED by its success last year, the state government is now planning to plant a whopping 50 crore trees in the next three years. On July 1, 2016, the state had planted 2 crore trees, of which 16.26 lakh were planted in Pune district alone.

The Pune district administration is planning to plant at least 22.1 lakh trees in the upcoming monsoon season. As per the directives given by the state government, the plantation of trees has to be done between June 15 and July 7 of the next three years. A total of 33 state departments will participate in the exercise, along with volunteers from school, colleges, universities, NCC, scout guides, NGOs and corporate houses, among others.

“As per the information we have received, the state government had planned to plant 4 crore plants during monsoon this year, 13 crore in 2018 and 33 crore in 2019. Of the total 50 crore to be planted, 28.5 crore will come on the forest land, 12 crore in the periphery of gram panchayats, remaining 9.5 crore trees will be taken care of by other departments,” said Rangnath Naikade, deputy conservator of forest. He added that in Pune district, a total of 38 nurseries are currently working on seedling productions, which will produce as much as 68.31 lakh seedlings before the programme commences.

“The state government is also creating a ‘green army’ of volunteers who will plant and preserve the trees. So far, a total of 1.36 lakh volunteers from various parts of the state have enrolled themselves to be a part of the initiative,” said Naikade. In Pune district, the trees will be planted on a total of 4,160 hectare, on the lands owned by forest and social forestry department.

Besides, trees will also come along 1,087-km zilla parishad roads, 200 kms of public welfare department highways, 435 kms of canals built by the irrigation department and 150 kms of railway lines, said officials.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now