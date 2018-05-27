2019 Lok Sabha polls: Ramdas Athawale bats for Sena-BJP alliance

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale. (Express photo by Janak Rathod) Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

The Republican Party of India (A) leader and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said it was in the best interest of the BJP and Shiv Sena to continue their alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and assembly polls. “I have spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed to him that he should speak to (Shiv Sena president) Uddhav Thackeray and resolve the issues the Sena is having with the BJP,” he said.

On the future plans of his party, Athawale said the RPI (A) needs to strengthen its base in every village. “The party won’t gain popularity unless it gives representation to non-Dalits. The party has not been able to win an assembly seat in the last several elections due to the absence of a mass base. The RPI will have to work towards political engineering to attract more votes,” he said. Athawale was addressing a press conference ahead of his party’s statewide meet in Pune on Sunday. Stating that the party wants fuel prices to be brought down, Athawale said he had conveyed his party’s stand to the BJP leadership and that he has been told by BJP’s senior ministers that steps were being taken to check the increasing fuel prices.

“Common people are facing a tough time because of increased fuel prices, which should be brought down. The government is working on solutions. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said a breakthrough will be achieved soon,” he said. Athawale said the RPI’s association with the BJP will continue in the 2019 general elections and added that the BJP and Shiv Sena should fight the 2019 elections together for the benefit of the state. “I have suggested that Narendra Modi and Uddhav Thackeray should meet to bring the alliance back for the general elections,” he said.

He claimed that the BJP and its allies will get a clear majority in the 2019 elections. With Sena, the alliance will win more than 42 seats out of 48 in Maharashtra, while in the assembly polls the combined tally can increase up to 250 seats, he said.

