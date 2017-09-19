BJP central observer meets workers, leaders: ‘Focus on Sena-led Shirur, Maval constituencies’

MLA Mahesh Landge felicitates BJP central observer Mahendra Singh at a meeting in Bhosari. (Source: Express photo) MLA Mahesh Landge felicitates BJP central observer Mahendra Singh at a meeting in Bhosari. (Source: Express photo)

BJP CENTRAL observer Mahendra Singh has directed party workers and leaders to make all-out efforts to reach out to the masses in a bid to ensure the party’s win in the next general elections from both Shirur and Maval parliamentary constituencies, which are currently represented by the Shiv Sena.

Singh, however, gave no indications about the probable candidates from the two constituencies, leaving the MLA Mahesh Landge camp sorely disappointed, said sources. Singh, who is also a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government was in the city on Sunday to attend two separate meetings with party MLAs, leaders and workers in Talegaon and Bhosari areas. While Talegaon falls in Maval parliamentary constituency, Bhosari falls in Shirur.

According to party sources, Singh had rushed to Pune to give a pep talk to leaders and workers as part of the BJP’s “Mission 350” plan for parliamentary elections. BJP leaders added that Singh has been tasked with gauging the mood of party members and the electorate in the constituencies, especially those represented by the Shiv Sena.

A BJP leader, requesting anonymity, said Singh has been given the responsibility of managing at least six such constituencies in Maharashtra. “It will help the party to find out whether they should import Sena MPs or current party leaders are capable of winning the seats on their own,” added the leader.

According to the sources, during his visit, Singh also took note of the unease in the party following speculations that two Shiv Sena MPs from Maval and Shirur constituencies were in touch with top BJP leaders and being wooed to join the party.

A section of leaders from the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the BJP had recently opposed the probable entry of the two leaders into the partyfold and, instead, pitched support for current leaders, such as Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge and Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap, to contest from the two constituencies.

The Indian Express had last week reported about the BJP declaring that its doors were open to anyone willing to join the party.

During his short visit, Singh has asked three party MLAs — Mahesh Landge, Baburao Pacharne and Yogesh Tilekar, all from Shirur constituencies — to visit all the assembly constituencies and establish contacts with party workers, leaders, various social and voluntary organisations, activists and residents.

Kartik Landge, brother MLA Mahesh Landge, said, “They (the MLAs) have also been directed to hold various public functions. Information regarding the same have already been upload on a specially-designed app.”

Kartik added that the activities of the three MLAs will be monitored by at least two other leaders who would be reporting to the central observers. “During his visit, Singh also said that he would keep visiting the area once in a fortnight to monitor the progress,” said Kartik.

Over 200 party office-bearers and leaders attended the meeting held in Bhosari.

Mahesh Landge, who has been pitching himself as the next party candidate from Shirur Lok Sabha seat, however, did not get a green signal or indication about the same from the party.

Kartik said, “I think this is because the Chief Minister has already announced that Mahesh Landge will be given the responsibility at the state level. We were disappointed but are hopeful my brother will finally get the nod.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App