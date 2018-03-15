20-year-old college student beaten to death near Tungarli dam

Kisan Shiva Pardeshi Kisan Shiva Pardeshi

A 20-year-old college student was allegedly beaten to death in Tungarli dam area, near Lonavala, on Tuesday afternoon. Police suspect the murder was the fallout of a dispute between the victim and another youth. The deceased, identified as Kisan Shiva Pardeshi, was a resident of Maval. Police have booked the second youth, identified as Prashant Dharphale, on charge of murder and launched a search for him. According to police, Pardeshi had gone to Tungarli dam area around 3 pm with a girl.

After Dharphale came to know about it, he also went to the dam and the two youths got into an argument, said police. Dharphale beat Pardeshi to death and dumped his body in the reservoir, said police. Pardeshi’s body was fished out by a local trekkers’ group on Wednesday morning.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App