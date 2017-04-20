2 women killed, 7 others injured in e-way mishap

Among those hit, four were minors, said the police (Representational Image) Among those hit, four were minors, said the police (Representational Image)

Two women were killed, while seven others were left injured, when a van collided with tree near Bhatan tunnel on Pune-Mumbai Expressway early on Wednesday. Police have identified the deceased as Ruksana Shahbuddin Shaikh (30) and Lalabi Moiuddin

Mujawar (40), both residents of Bandongri in Mumbai. Police said that among those hit, four were minors. They van was going towards Mumbai, but the driver lost control and hit a roadside tree around 6 am. The impact was so severe that two women died on the spot. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Panvel.

Meanwhile, in a separate mishap around 8 am, a container going from Pune to Mumbai overturned near Amrutanjan Bridge on the expressway, bringing traffic to a halt for few hours.

The road towards Mumbai was closed for sometime after 9.30 am when the container was being removed, using a crane.

