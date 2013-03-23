2 more swine flu deaths

Two more swine flu deaths were registered in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday. A 45-year-old man from Kalewadi phata died at Aditya Birla hospital at Thergaon and a 33-year-old man from Phursungi in Pune district too succumbed to the virus (H1N1) at Nobel Hospital,Hadapsar. This is the eighth H1N1 death at hospitals in Pune and the sixth in Pimpri Chinchwad since January. The 33-year-old man had cough and cold since March 13 and had fever and headache. According to health authorities,there was a delay in treatment by six days since the onset of symptoms. On March 19,he was admitted to Noble hospital after he had breathlessness. He died of acute respiratory distress syndrome and sepsis related to swine flu infection.

A total of 7,328 have been given tamiflu tablets in Pune and 2,836 have been given tamiflu tablets in Pimpri Chinchwad since January. At present,there are 14 admitted to various hospital and four of them are on ventilator support.

