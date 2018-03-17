19-year-old Pune student discovers way to make liquid fertiliser from urban waste

Chaitali Kshirsagar receives the second prize at the Anveshan inter-university competition in Ambala on March 15 Chaitali Kshirsagar receives the second prize at the Anveshan inter-university competition in Ambala on March 15

A first-year BSc student of the Arts, Commerce and Science College, Sonai, Ahmednagar, has bagged the second prize in a national inter-university competition for her innovative solution to reduce waste in urban areas. 19-year-old Chaitali Kshirsagar’s idea of converting organic waste into liquid fertilisers won the second prize at Anveshan, held in Ambala, Haryana from March 13 to 15. Past efforts to reduce urban waste have involved converting it into fertiliser through composing, Chaitali said. “I looked at solving the problem through the extraction of liquid from organic waste and then using it as fertiliser. This new idea is aimed at reducing the volume of wet waste, thus making the segregation process much easier,” she said.

Chaitali said that in her method, liquid is extracted from the organic waste and several processes are performed on it, after which the waste collected is fit to be used as fertiliser. All kinds of organic waste, which include household waste and waste products from restaurants and markets, are collected for this process. The liquid and solid waste is extracted separately from the collected organic waste. For extraction of liquid from the waste, a special machine has been developed by Kshirsagar under the guidance of her teachers.

“But it is only a prototype model that we developed for the competition. We are still developing a model that would work on a larger scale,” she said. After the liquid has been extracted, it undergoes certain processes to attain the micro-nutrient form. Then it is used as folier spray for crops and plants. Folier spray is basically application of liquid fertiliser directly to leaves. Kshirsagar worked on the project for six months with a research student, Aishwarya Madkar, under the guidance of Dr Shankar Lavre. Held annually, Anveshan is a national-level competition that provides a platform for presenting innovative projects that could bring about a change.

Along with Kshirsagar, two other SPPU students, Chahak Khajuriya and Shubhanyu Singh, also participated in the event.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App