16th Pune International Film Festival to begin from January 11

The 16th edition of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) will be held at five different venues between January 11 and 18, 2018. This year’s collection is dedicated to the works of Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman and showman of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor. Besides, about 14 films have been selected from across the world through a carefully curated competition. Organisers of the annual festival, jointly held by the Pune Film Foundation and the Maharashtra Government, said, this year, they have received 1,008 entries from across the world, of which 200 films have been selected.

Dr Jabbar Patel, director, PIFF, said, considering that PIFF is “a 16-year-old” festival, it’s only natural that this year the theme will be ‘youth’. Satish Alekar, a member of the organising committee, said the selection reflects new sensibilities erupting across the globe. The festival has a mixed spectrum of films from comedy, tragedy to abstract and feature.”

Abhijeet Randive, member of selection committee, said the selection for world competition comes for countries far and wide, including from Serbia, Argentina, Turkey and China. Among those shortlisted are: I am nobody (Turkey), Requiem For Mrs J (Serbia), Free And Easy (China), Women Of The Weeping River (Philippines & France), Euthanizer (Finland), Goliath (Switzerland), The Longing (Netherlands), Zama (Argentina), More (Turkey), The Nothing Factory (Portugal), I’m A Killer (Poland), Djam (Turkey), The Quartette (Czech Republic) and Nocturnal Times (India).

Online registrations for the festival have already begun, while spot registrations are scheduled to be held at City Pride Kothrud, City Pride Satara Road and Mangala Multiplex, from December 20, between 11am and 7:30 pm.

