16-yr-old raped by teenage relative, his friend in Pune

Representational image Representational image

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy, who also threatened to murder her mother and brother.

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have detained the boy, who is related to the victim, and his 15-year-old accomplice for the crime.

According to the police, parents of both the victim and the first juvenile are labourers and are related to each other.

The incident took place on Monday evening and a First Information Report (FIR) in this regard was registered on Tuesday.

As per the FIR, the accused threatened to harm the mother and brother of the girl and also said he would create a ruckus at her home if she did not come to an unoccupied building in Ambegaon near their homes.

On Monday evening, he forced her to come to the building and allegedly raped her there.

The FIR was registered after the girl told her mother about the incident and they approached the police station with a complaint.

Police Sub inspector R A Pawar of the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station said, “The two juveniles have been booked for rape and criminal intimidation under IPC and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.”

The two were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

