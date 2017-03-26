15 yrs of Dnyana Devi Pune Childline: The journey was taxing but rewarding, says Founder

Dnyana Devi Pune Childline — a 24 hours, toll free, emergency phone service for children in distress — completed its 15 years on March 26.

“It has been mentally and physically taxing but an extremely rewarding journey in terms of having been able to help and protect so many children in need. This year has been especially sad as the cases of sexual abuse are constantly rising… Maximum of these sexual abuse were done by fathers… Mothers have needed a lot of counselling to get the complaints filed,” said Anuradha Sahasrabudhe, founder, Dnyana Devi Pune Childline.

Childline is a national programme currently operational in 83 cities in India and is monitored by National Childline Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India. Dnyana Devi is anchoring the service for Pune.

Sahasrabudhe said the Childline has recorded an increase in the cases of bullying in schools, same sex attractions among children. “Besides, cases of child labour are a regular feature with most rescued child labourers indicating a bondage angle. This and organised nature of child beggary has been repeatedly brought to the notice of concerned authorities but no action seems evident,” said the founder, adding that bottlenecks in filing complaints with the police and getting suitable and sensitive aftercare for rescued children still exist.

For the past two years, Childline, she said, has been focusing on the issue of lack of time and space for free play and its linkage to growing porn addiction, net addiction, substance abuse, and delinquency. The efforts are bearing fruit with the PCMC making two days a month school bag-free and ensuring fostering of creativity. ZP education authorities have also promised to ensure right to play. Childline will formally celebrate its anniversary in April.

