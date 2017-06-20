15 vehicles ‘vandalised’ in Warje; police say suspects wanted to ‘spread terror’

As per the Warje Malwadi police, the incident took place around 11 pm Sunday on Ganpati Matha Road (Representational Image) As per the Warje Malwadi police, the incident took place around 11 pm Sunday on Ganpati Matha Road (Representational Image)

AS MANY as 15 vehicles parked on the street in Warje area were allegedly vandalised by a group of people on Sunday night. Police said a few of the suspects were earlier booked for an offence at Warje police station.

As per the Warje Malwadi police, the incident took place around 11 pm Sunday on Ganpati Matha Road.

“As per our primary probe, the suspects went on a rampage after a couple of them were booked for pelting stones and thus harming public safety,” said Senior Inspector Bajirao Mole.

An official added that the group resorted to violence in the area where the complainant in the case and a police witness lives.

“The purpose was to spread terror. The suspects came to the area brandishing wooden sticks and damaged and broke glasses of at least 15 vehicles, including two wheelers, four wheelers and rickshaws,” he added.

“We have identified the some of the suspects and two teams have been formed to arrest them,” added Mole.

