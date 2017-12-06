148 new Aadhaar enrolment centres in Pune district soon

At present, the district has about 270 fingerprint scan machines, of which 120 are non-operational. (Representational image) At present, the district has about 270 fingerprint scan machines, of which 120 are non-operational. (Representational image)

PUNE DISTRICT will get 148 new Aadhaar enrolment centres. According to the district administration, about six lakh individuals in the region are yet to register for the unique identification card.

District Collector Saurabh Rao has informed the District Planning Committee (DCC) that, of the 1.02 crore residents in Pune district, 95 per cent have already registered for, and received, their Aadhaar cards. He said, “The Unique Identification Authority of India has assigned district collectors the responsibility to appoint workers at the Aadhaar registration centres to repair the machines. Soon, 148 new Aadhaar centres will come up in the district.”

About those facing technical and other issues during registration, Rao said, “Reading of fingerprints is a problem area during registration of children, amputees and craftsmen — carpenters, masons and blacksmiths. In such cases, we will do an iris scan and issue the Aadhaar.”

At present, the district has about 270 fingerprint scan machines, of which 120 are non-operational. The repair cost for each machine is within the range of Rs 2,000 to 30,000. The expenditure will be incurred by the District Collector’s Office.

