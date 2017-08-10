14-yr-old goes missing from Solapur, traced to Bhigwan hours later

The teenager’s father is a businessman, while his mother works with a private firm. (Representational image) The teenager’s father is a businessman, while his mother works with a private firm. (Representational image)

A 14-year-old boy from Solapur, who went missing in the early hours of Wednesday, was found by the Pune Rural Police a few hours later. The teenager was found in a state transport bus in Bhigwan and handed over to his family.

The teenager’s father is a businessman, while his mother works with a private firm.

A neighbour of the family said, “The boy is fond of cricket. He used go for cricket practice every day at 6 am and returned around 7 am. Today, he left home with his cricket kit at 6 am, but did not return home. His family members and neighbours started looking for him, but they could not find him… then they informed police.”

When police officials tracked the teenager’s cell phone, they realised that he had boarded a state transport bus that was on its way from Solapur to Pune. Solapur police contacted the conductor of the bus, as well as the Pune Rural Police, and a team from the Bhigwan police station was pressed into action.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App