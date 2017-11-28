133rd course Passing Out Parade celebrations: NDA holds expo of hobby club activities

Anita Grewal, vice-president, Family Welfare Organisation, at the inauguration of the ‘Expo for the Autumn Term 2017’ on Monday. (Express Photo) Anita Grewal, vice-president, Family Welfare Organisation, at the inauguration of the ‘Expo for the Autumn Term 2017’ on Monday. (Express Photo)

The series of events in the run up to the Passing Out Parade of the 133rd course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) began on Monday with the inauguration of an expo of the hobby club activities of the cadets.

The ‘Expo for the Autumn Term 2017’ was inaugurated on Monday morning in the foyer of the Rakesh Sharma Block. The expo will remain open for all till Wednesday

Anita Grewal, vice-president, Family Welfare Organisation, and the wife of Deputy Commandant Rear Admiral SK Grewal, inaugurated the expo in the presence of Commandant, Air Marshal Jasjeet Singh Kler and RAdm Grewal.

The activities on display included astro-navigation, static and flying aero-modelling, 10 meter weapon shooting, automotive, arts, photography, dramatics, western and classical music, dance, artificial intelligence and robotics, life saving skill, cycling and group of watermanship clubs which include sailing, kayaking and rowing.

This year, the cadets brought laurels to the academy through various activities. The cadets participated in the ‘23rd Padmashree JTM Gibson OBE Memorial Debate and Quiz 2017’, organised by Mayo College, Ajmer. Several awards, including that for the Best Speaker, were won by the cadets.

Besides, they also participated in a 21-km marathon organised by the Armed Forces Medical College in October and scrored the top three positions.

NDA cadets also won several laurels in the recently-concluded national riding, squash, shooting and golf tournaments. Their honours included becoming India Amatuer No 1 and No 6 in golf and squash, respectively.

A press release from the NDA stated, “Besides developing the skills of a ‘Gentleman and Warrior’ in the cradle of military leadership, cadets are expected to give expression to their creative skills, where the clubs play a crucial role.”

