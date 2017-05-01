11-year-old touches power supply pole, electrocuted

Pritesh Ganesh Kamble Pritesh Ganesh Kamble

AN 11-year-old boy died after being electrocuted when he accidentally touched a power supply pole in the densely-populated slum area in Khadki on Saturday night. The incident took place around 9.30 pm Saturday, when a group of boys were playing cricket in the small alley when the ball landed on the terrace.

A police officer from Khadki police station said, “When the boy went to the terrace, he accidentally touched the power supply pole and got an electric shock. He was rushed to the Khadki Cantonment Hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.” The Khadki police has identified the boy as Pritesh Ganesh Kamble, a resident of Mariaai Nagar near Khadki.

Police are probing whether there was any negligence on the part of power utility officials. An official said there were several “potentially dangerous” poles in the area, which were erected very close to the boy’s house.

Police officials added that the situation in the Mariaai Nagar area was tense as angry residents took to streets. “This area is densely populated and has small houses built very close to each other. The power supply lines run dangerously close to roofs. Based on the complaint filed by family members of the boy, we will be probing whether there was any negligence on part of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company,” said the officer.

Police added that the boy was studying in Class VII at a school in Khadki. His father works as an office assistant at a private company in Wakdewadi area.

