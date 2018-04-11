10 years, 117 accidents, 73 deaths: Yet no corrective measures on perilous stretch on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway

The stretch is a dangerous combination of sharp turns and a slope (Express Photo/Arul Horizon) The stretch is a dangerous combination of sharp turns and a slope (Express Photo/Arul Horizon)

The S-shaped stretch with a descending slope on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, near Khambatki tunnel in Satara, is known as the “killer stretch” among local residents. In the last 10 years, this 700-metre stretch has been witness to 117 major accidents, which have claimed the lives of 73 persons.

The tally includes the mishap that took place in the early hours of Tuesday, when a truck carrying several labourers and their families veered off the highway, killing 18 people and injuring many others. Seven of the deceased were women and two were children.

On this stretch of the national highway, drivers have to negotiate extremely sharp curves with slopes that have no banking to prevent vehicles from veering off the road.

The protective wall and signboards warning drivers have been put up recently, say officials (Express Photo/Arul Horizon) The protective wall and signboards warning drivers have been put up recently, say officials (Express Photo/Arul Horizon)

In 2014, after 20 persons died and 50 were injured in two accidents that took place within a span of 10 days on this stretch, Satara Police had registered a criminal offence against officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as well as the Pune Satara Toll Road Pvt Ltd, the firm which constructed this particular stretch of the highway. While police have filed a chargesheet in the case, corrective measures suggested by the police machinery to the NHAI, in the form of over 40 letters in the last six years, are yet to be undertaken.

“On these curves, there is a dangerous combination of sharp turns and a slope. It is common knowledge that wherever there are curves on the road, it should have an inclination, also called banking, to control the vehicle’s centrifugal force. This patch has no banking. The protective walls and signboards warning the driver to reduce the speed have been put up recently. It is clear that the errors by drivers, in most cases, are induced by these structural flaws,” said an officer from Satara Police.

When asked about the status of the offence registered in 2014, Satara District Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil said, “A chargesheet has been filed against the officials at fault. A tender was also floated for the work, which includes corrective measures for this patch. But… this patch remains very accident-prone, and the corrective measures are urgently needed. Excluding the accident on Tuesday, the curved patch has seen 116 accidents and 55 deaths in the last 10 years. These are worrying numbers.”

A senior officer with Satara Police said, “Registering an offence against NHAI officials and the company office-bearers was a bold move and was needed at the time. Within 15 days of the case being filed, the inspector who oversaw the registration of the offence was transferred from the police station. I know that the police officials faced pressure not to proceed with the investigation, but they did not budge… it is painful to see that part of the road still remains a killer stretch.”

NHAI officials overseeing the stretch of the national highway could not be contacted for comment in spite of repeated attempts.

