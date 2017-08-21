10 break-ins reported in Pune

Four FIRs have been filed in this regard at Khadak, Warje and Kothrud police stations (Google Maps) Four FIRs have been filed in this regard at Khadak, Warje and Kothrud police stations (Google Maps)

AS many as 10 break-ins have been reported from four different places in the city, including an office of the Pune Municipality Corporation (PMC), between Friday night and Saturday morning. All the break-ins had taken place when the premises were locked, said police.

Four FIRs have been filed in this regard at Khadak, Warje and Kothrud police stations. The first complaint was registered at Kothrud police station about break-ins in two flats in Prasann Garden Society, Shivteerthnagar, Kothrud. While the flat, owned by Surekha Bhagwat, was broken into and cash and valuables worth Rs 8.64 lakh were stolen, the burglars also tried to break into another flat in the same building.

In the second FIR, also filed at Kothrud police station, burglars broke into two flats from two buildings in Prateeknagar, Kothrud, and decamped with valuables, like silverware. The same suspects also tried to break into four other locked flats in the same residential society. In both the cases, the burglaries were reported on Saturday morning.

A break-in was also reported at the godown of the PMC’s Bhavani Peth ward office, where various steel angles, metal net and other objects had been stored. On Saturday morning, the staffers came to the office and found that the godown had been broken into. In the fourth incident, a locked flat in Swati Sadan building in Warje was broken into and valuables worth Rs two lakh were stolen. The break-in came to light on Saturday afternoon.

