Punjab: Given folic acid tablet after mid-day meal, boy dies; kin get financial help

A day after a 13-year-old boy died after consuming a folic acid tablet given to students after mid-day meal in the government school in Udat Bhagat Ram village of Mansa district where he studied, his family agreed Saturday to cremate his body following announcement of financial help from various quarters and ended its sit-in outside the civil hospital in Mansa.

After consuming the folic acid tablet, given to 84 other students as well, Karan Prasad was taken ill and later died because of liver failure. The boy, who had reportedly suffered from jaundice in the past, was taken to a registered medical practitioner after he took ill.

On Saturday, Government Schools Teachers Union announced to give Rs 50,000 to Karan’s family while Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP) Union gave Rs 1 lakh. Another Rs 1 lakh was given by Mansa chapter of Red Cross Society.

Karan’s father Mukesh Kumar is a daily wager. Mansa DC Dharampal Gupta said, “As per a probe conducted by the SDM, the child went to a local RMP instead of going to the government hospital. After about two hours, he was sent to Adarsh hospital in Bathinda by the RMP. We have got information that he suffered from jaundice as well in the recent past and hence was on low immunity. The inquiry reveals no fault on the part of the government school teacher.”

Dr Renu Sood, civil surgeon in Mansa, ruled out any lapse on the part of health officials, saying the same tablet was given to 84 other students as well, but only one was taken ill. Folic acid tablets are given to students once a week after mid-day meal to tackle the problem of anemia. Punjab’s Health Minister Brahm Mohindra said he would inquire as to how tablets nearing expiry date reached the schools.

