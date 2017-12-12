Prisoner dies in jail, second incident in two days

(Representational photo) (Representational photo)

A 72-year-old, who was serving his life term in a district jail here, today died of tuberculosis (TB), a prison official said.

The deceased, identifed as Gaffar, was shifted to the disrict hospital in serious condition, where he was declared dead because of TB, jail Superintendent AK Saxena said.

Gaffar was arrested on charges of murder in 2014, and was serving his life imprisonment, he said. This is the second such incident within a span of two days when a jail inmate has died here.

Yesterday, Roop Chand, an undertrail in the same jail died in the Meerut’s Medical College due to some illness.

