Posing as cops, three flee with over Rs 22 lakh from house in Mumbai

Three men posing as police personnel allegedly raided the house of a cash collection agent in Kalbadevi last week and made away with over Rs 22 lakhs. The incident took place on August 3 at the home of Prithivi Sharma. According to the police, Sharma, who lives in Rajasthan, had instructed his employee, Daulatmar Solanki, to collect money from traders in Kalbadevi.

After working all day on August 2, Solanki collected Rs 22.97 lakhs. He stored the cash in plastic packets in Sharma’s house, where he himself stays. The police said, on August 3, three men who claimed that they were crime branch officers showed up at the house around 12.30 pm.

In his complaint, Solanki has alleged that one of three men walked straight into the kitchen and seized a pouch containing Rs 97,000 in cash. He then climbed up the stairs to the storage area where Rs 22 lakh was kept in another packet. The other two men questioned Solanki about his employer and asked him to go to the police commissioner’s office to take back the money. The police said the men took Solanki’s phone before leaving.

Solanki borrowed a neighbour’s phone and contacted Sharma in Rajasthan. After Sharma reached Mumbai on August 7, they filed a complaint of impersonation and cheating at L T Marg police station. “The complainant has given us a description of the three men. We are looking for them,” said police officer.

