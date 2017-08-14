Latest News
Police employee commits suicide in Nashik

Deepak Dagadu Barhate, employed as driver at the Sarkarwada police station in the city, was on night duty on Saturday after which he went home yesterday at around 9 am. He allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling at a room in his house.

By: PTI | Nashik | Published:August 14, 2017 12:04 pm
A 28-year-old driver working for the police here allegedly committed suicide at his residence, an official said today.

He allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling at a room in his house last evening, Sarkarwada police station in-charge Dr Sitaram Kolhe said. A family member, who noticed him hanging, rushed Barhate to the civil hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem, Kolhe said. The police have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the suicide.

Barhate, who was married and has a daughter, hailed from Dhulgaon in Nashik’s Yeola taluka, police added.

