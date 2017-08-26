Police constable kills self in Telangana’s Karimnagar

Only in Express
By: PTI | Karimnagar (telangana) | Published:August 26, 2017 3:27 pm
Karimnagar cop suicide, Karminagar police man suicide, Telangana cop suicide, Karimnagar, Telangana
A 44-year-old police constable, working with the Armed Reserve Force, allegedly committed suicide today at the police headquarters here, a senior official said.

“Dulam Chandraiah Goud ended his life by shooting himself with his service gun at around 10.15 am inside the police headquarters,” said Karimnagar Range DIG C Ravi Varma.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy said Goud was reportedly depressed following disputes in his family.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered, police said, adding a probe is on.

