Mumbai Police club: A legacy of the colonial era revisited

There is a large glass-fronted board mounted on a wall on the first floor of the Mumbai Police Club that lists the individuals and organisations that donated money for its establishment. Right from Shah Aga Khan Sultan Mohammad (Rs 50,000) to Sir Ernest Hotson, a former Governor of the Bombay Presidency, the list is a who’s who of the city’s finest and most prominent persons, British and Indian, during the colonial era.

The story of the club begins with former city Police Commissioner Sir Patrick Kelly, who wrote to the city administration in 1927 asking for space to be allotted for the club premises.

In his book chronicling the rich history of sports in the Mumbai police, retired Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Rohidas Dusar, has written of Kelly’s desire for a club where police personnel could relax and play sports to let off steam after a long day of policing the city.

Kelly not only envisioned the club as a place where his force could refresh themselves after a few rounds of snooker but also a centrally located building where senior officers could assemble and await instructions in the event of a crisis. But it would take until 1929 for Governor Sir Leslie Wilson to approve of a vacant plot located between the Esplanade Court and the European Officers’ Quarters for the construction of the club.

However, it was left to the police to canvass sport lovers in the city to pitch in to bring Kelly’s dream into fruition. While donations poured in from business houses, Kelly was also able to persuade the government to accept a generous cheque from businessman Sir Victor Sassoon, who had offered Rs 10,000 “in appreciation of the services of police during the (1928-19) Bombay textiles strike”.

Kelly wrote to the government explaining that while he could not accept Sassoon’s donation, it could be added to the police fund. In his retelling of the club’s history, Dusar has appended a letter that Kelly wrote to the government on November 28, 1928, explaining his position.

“I told him (Sassoon) of my desire to start a police club and he said he would be delighted to pay the Rs 10,000 towards the club. I told him I would communicate his kind offer to the government and would address him on receipt of the government’s reply. Will you kindly let me know how I should reply,” wrote Kelly.

With Rs 1,01,750 raised by the police, the club was inaugurated by Governor Sir Frederick Sykes on March 26, 1931.

Today, the club’s two halls on the ground and first floor largely host lectures, training sessions and police seminars. Most recently, the reinstated Deepak Jog Memorial Award for crime detection was given away at the club.

