Police arrest ‘serial flasher’ in Mumbai

A 27-year-old man was arrested last week for allegedly flashing minor girls in Powai on July 13. The man, who the police say is a “serial flasher”, also exposed himself to two other women the same evening in Govandi. On July 13, the accused, Kalpesh Deodhare, who was riding a motorbike, flashed (exposed his private parts) three college students in the afternoon at Hiranandani Garden in Powai, before speeding away. The girls immediately complained to the police, giving them a description of Deodhare.

Even as the Powai police looked for him, the police in Govandi received a complaint from two women in the evening that a motorist had flashed them before riding off. The police said based on the registration number provided by the women, Deodhare was traced to his home in Jivdayani Chawl at Chincholi Bunder, Malad (West). “The accused sells used vehicles for a living and is a serial offender,” said Uttam Kolekar, senior inspector, Govandi police station.

Since 2011, Deodhare has been arrested in ten different cases ranging from indecently exposing himself to women walking on the road, to kidnapping minor girls and extortion. A senior police official said that Deodhare was out on bail in the last case when he committed the two offences on July 13. “Usually, he targeted minor girls and would ride around the city, flashing them,” said the officer. The Powai police took him into custody on Tuesday.

