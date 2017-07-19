Plugging Potholes in Mumbai: Imported material to be used for repairs

Civic officials of L ward have also noticed potholes that have surfaced on around six-seven roads in the area including Surve Chowk near LBS Marg as well as Raju Badekar Marg. Civic officials of L ward have also noticed potholes that have surfaced on around six-seven roads in the area including Surve Chowk near LBS Marg as well as Raju Badekar Marg.

As heavy rains continue to lash the city, many ward offices are rushing to plug potholes using the material imported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from Austria and Israel. Even though officials from the roads department had earlier stated that the expensive material would be sparingly used, they are now planning to divide the total amount proportionately among all the 24 administrative wards to increase the pace of repair works.

Around 38 tonne of pothole mix, which cost the civic body around Rs 70 lakh, was shipped from Austria and Israel and arrived in the city earlier this month. The roads department has already started receiving applications for the imported material which is being stored at BMC’s asphalt plant in Worli.”

“We have received the application from D ward to fix potholes on Tardeo Road and we have sanctioned an amount of around 150 kg to the ward. But we are planning to divide the total amount for each of the wards so that they can tend to the potholes sooner without waiting for the approval and spending additional time to pick up the material from the Worli plant,” said an official from the roads department.

Apart from D ward, the G-North ward office has put in a request for around 100 kg of the material. “We have put in a request to the roads department on Tuesday to repair a small number of potholes which have come up on Lady Jamshetjee Road and Manmala Tank Road in Mahim. The potholes have mostly surfaced on roads where the resurfacing work couldn’t begin and will be taken up after the monsoon,” said Ramakant Biradar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North office.

Civic officials of L ward have also noticed potholes that have surfaced on around six-seven roads in the area including Surve Chowk near LBS Marg as well as Raju Badekar Marg.

The officials, however, are yet to prepare an estimate of the pothole mix. “Due to heavy rains, we are busy dealing with water-logging issues and overflowing storm water drains. There are potholes on some of the roads and after the rains recede a little, we will conduct a survey of the roads to determine the required amount of the pothole mix before sending an application, possibly in a day or two,” said Ajit Ambi, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward.

Officials from the roads department added that in the eastern suburbs, potholes have surfaced on the LBS road in Ghatkopar and Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli which will have to be addressed soon at the ward level.

The BMC had placed orders for the material with two firms, Eco Green Infrastructure Development of Austria and Smart Age Products of Israel last year to abide by the directions given by the Bombay High Court on pothole filling. The issue was taken up as part of a suo-motu public interest litigation after the High Court took cognisance of the poor condition of the roads during monsoon last year and directed the BMC to consult with experts from IIT and Central Road Research Institute to ensure that material of better quality is used for the repair of potholes.

Since the imported material is expensive, the BMC has also decided to set up its own mixing plant in the coming years to produce material similar to the one purchased.

