Will cut throat of corrupt officials, says Power minister R K Singh

Union Minister R K Singh has triggered a row after he said at a function in Bihar’s Bhojpur Saturday that he would “cut the throat” of corrupt officials if any irregularity was found in tender process and construction under the special development scheme in his Lok Sabha constituency Arrah. Though Singh has not retracted his statement, local BJP leaders said the Power Minister only used the phrase to suggest strong action if there was corruption.

Speaking at a function at Chandwa village near Arrah town on Saturday, Singh assured transparency in work under the special village development scheme and said, “…Uske tender me aur nirman me pardarshita hogi aur jo nirmaan hoga wo uchch koti ka hoga. Chuki isse hamara naam juda hai. Isme kahi bhi koi gadbadi hogi to uska gala kaat diya jaayega, us par case kar denge, jail bhej denge (There will be transparency in tender process and construction [of drains, village lanes and other similar works with MP’s local area fund]. There would be high quality work. Since my name is associated with the scheme, if there is any irregularity, I will cut the throat [of contractors or executing agency], file cases against them and send them to jail)”.

Though Singh was not available for comment, an Arrah BJP leader said: “He only used a local expression and a proverb to suggest his intentions to take harsh action against the corrupt”.

