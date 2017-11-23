Two policemen dismissed from service under liquor law in Bihar

A case was registered against them with Buddha colony police station. (Representational photo) A case was registered against them with Buddha colony police station. (Representational photo)

Two Bihar policemen, who are also top office bearers of the state police Association, have been dismissed from service for consuming liquor and creating nuisance in an inebriated condition here recently.

The two officials, both of constable rank, dismissed from the service are Bihar Police Men’s Association (BPMA) President Nirmal Singh and its General Secretary Shamsher Khan.

They were charged with the offence of consuming liquor and creating ruckus on the new police line premises in May last in the state capital.

A case was registered against them with Buddha colony police station. They were arrested on May 4, 2017 and sent to jail under new Excise Act which prohibits sale and consumption of liquor in Bihar.

“Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has terminated the two office-bearers from the service in connection with a case of creating nuisance after consuming liquor at the police line,” Patna City SP D Amarkesh told PTI.

Amarkesh, who is officiating as SSP, Patna, said that the decision to this effect was taken four-five days ago by the SSP who is currently on leave.

The Nitish Kumar government had on April 5, 2016 enforced total prohibition in the state. The stringent law against alcohol has provision for dismissal of guilty government employee from service.

