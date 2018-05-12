Tej Pratap wedding set to showcase Oppn unity, Mamata Banerjee to skip

Lalu Prasad’s attendance, after he got three-day parole on Thursday, has put life back into the function. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) Lalu Prasad’s attendance, after he got three-day parole on Thursday, has put life back into the function. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Several senior leaders from opposition parties are expected to attend the wedding of former Bihar minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday, even though some Opposition leaders, especially from the Congress, are likely to give it a miss due to polling in Karnataka today.

According to RJD leaders, some of the senior leaders who have confirmed their attendance are Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, senior NCP leader Praful Patel, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh, and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will not attend the function but her Cabinet colleague, state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, will represent her, it was learnt. Although there has been speculation about Congress president Rahul Gandhi or his sister Priyanka attending the event, there was no confirmation on Friday. State Congress president in-charge Kaukab Quadri said they have no information about their presence, but added that “information about such VIP movements is given at the last moment”. Quadri said Congress’s Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil and his predecessor, C P Joshi, will be in attendance.

Tej Pratap will marry Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior RJD leader and former minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Prasad Rai. The wedding venue is the Bihar Veterinary College ground in the state capital, barely a kilometre from the Animal Husbandry Department quarters from where Lalu had begun his political journey.

On the attendance of opposition leaders, a senior RJD leader said, “Top leaders from some opposition parties are not able to come because of the elections in Karnataka but we will still have some very important leaders in attendance. Although such functions are not meant for extracting political mileage, attendance of powerful leaders will be very symbolic of the opposition unity before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

Mentioning that Lalu Prasad’s attendance, after he got three-day parole on Thursday, has put life back into the function, the RJD leader said, “Even if he does not say a word on politics, there will still be political meanings. The overwhelming support of party workers and the general public to the event has set the tone for the RJD, and the future course for opposition politics.”

Among the conditions of parole for Lalu is that he will stay at the wedding venue and not to speak to the media.

There is still no word on whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will attend the wedding. His deputy, Sushil Kumar Modi, will not be present, as he leaves for Poland Saturday.

