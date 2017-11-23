Tej Pratap on video: Will expose Sushil Modi, ghar mein ghus kar maarenge

Tej Pratap Yadav is not heard taking Sushil Modi’s name, although the reference was clear. (File Photo) Tej Pratap Yadav is not heard taking Sushil Modi’s name, although the reference was clear. (File Photo)

Former Bihar Health Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav courted controversy on Wednesday after a video emerged, showing him purportedly threatening Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. Tej Pratap apparently said that he would expose the BJP leader in public and beat him at his own home if he goes to attend Modi’s son Utkarsh’s wedding.

Tej Pratap purportedly made the remarks at a public meeting in Aurangabad on November 19. A video of the meeting, which is being shared widely online, shows Tej Pratap speaking from a podium amid loud cheer. Referring to a phone call from someone from Sushil Modi’s side, ostensibly inviting him for Utkarsh’s wedding, scheduled on December 3, Tej Pratap purportedly said: “…(woh) bolta hai mera jo ladka hai uska biyah hai…Utkarsh Modi ka. Biyah me bula raha hai, beijjat kar raha hai. Biyah me jaayenge to wahin pol khol denge sabke saamne.

“Ladai chal raha hai, hum nahi maanenge. Hum wahan bhi rajniti karenge, kyunki jis tarike se chhalna ka kaam kiya hai, garib-gurbon ko marne ka kam kiya hai…hum uske ghar mein ghus kar maarenge — ghar me ghus kar…. Shaadi me bulayega to wahi sabha kar denge, guests ke samne beijjat karenge. Hum doosrey type ke aadmi hain — jazbati hai, Lalu Yadav ki tarah muh par bolte hain, jo dil me rahta hai wahi zuban par rahta hai (the caller says there is a marriage ceremony of his son, Utkarsh Modi. He is calling me, he intends to insult me (at the wedding). But if I attend it, I will expose him before everyone. A fight is going on, and I will do politics there because of the way we have been cheated, and the poor are treated. I will go to his house and beat him up. I will create a scene and insult him before guests. I am a different type of person. I am emotional. I am like Lalu Yadav, who speaks from his heart.”

Tej Pratap is not heard taking Sushil Modi’s name, although the reference was clear. The RJD did not react. Sushil Modi said, “Such remarks shows the kind of sanskar (culture) he has imbibed. I wonder how he can think of disrupting my son’s wedding.”

The staff at Modi’s residence said an aide named Pankaj had rung up Tej Pratap to invite him for the event. “Tej Pratap Yadav said, ‘dushman ko invite karne ke liye dhanyawad (thanks for inviting the enemy). There was no further conversation,” the staff member said.

Towards the end of his speech, Tej Pratap is heard talking about the recent protests by women against harassment on Banaras Hindu University campus: “…aurat, mahila Durga-ma ka roop hoti hai, wahi sanhar karegi, kiska sanhar karegi? Mahisasur ka karegi, wahi Narendra Modi ka sanhar karegi (women are a form of goddess Durga. And who does Durga destroy? She destroys Mahisasur; she will destroy Narendra Modi).”

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App