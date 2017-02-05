STF arrests two arms smugglers with 160 semi-finished pistols in Bihar

Representational Image Representational Image

The Special Task Force (STF) of the police Sunday arrested two arms smugglers and seized 160 semi-finished pistols from Jamalpur in Bihar’s Munger district. The two arms smugglers have been identified as JitendraPandit and Sanjay Mandal, both residents of Munger district, Inspector General (Operations) Kundan Krishnan said.

Acting on a tip off, a STF team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok raided a place under Jamalpur police station area and arrested the two smugglers and also seized 160 semi-finished pistols and a car from them, Krishnan said.

The pistols are said to be made in Malda district of West Bengal and the consignment entered Bihar via Sahebganj of Jharkhand, the IG said, adding that interrogation is on to ascertain the identity of suppliers and receiver of the pistols.