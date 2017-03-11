Bihar: Son held with liquor on policeman father’s tip off

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A policeman gave a tip off and his son was arrested with 25 bottles of India Made Foreign Liquor in Bihar’s Darbhanga district. Additional Superintendent of Police Dilnawaz Ahmed on Friday said that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Prabhat Shankar informed the police about his son carrying smuggled liquor following which he was arrested.

Watch what else is in the news

Shankar’s son was carrying 25 IMFL bottles bearing mark of Haryana in his vehicle and was caught when the police checked his vehicle at a place under University police station here last night. The accused Indrajit Kumar has been sent to jail under new Excise Act of the state where prohibition was imposed in April last year.

The ASI is posted at Ashok Paper Mill police station of Darbhanga district itself. Police have launched an intense drive across Bihar for liquor smuggling in view of Holi. This would be the first Holi when revellers cannot enjoy alcohol.