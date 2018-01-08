Sister dies, Lalu Yadav can’t attend final rites

Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder sister Gangotri Devi (75) died at Patna on Sunday. In a tweet, Lalu wrote: “Pained to hear about the sudden demise of my elder sister today. Her life was a blessing to us. Looked up to sky to talk to her & recollected all memories. She would always be in my heart. May her soul rest in peace!”

The RJD chief will be unable to attend the funeral rites because of his incarceration. His wife Rabri Devi and sons visited residence of Gangotri Devi in Patna. A press release from the RJD said the family of Gangotri Devi had been in “state of shock after the sentencing of her brother”. She would be cremated in Gopalganj district.

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App