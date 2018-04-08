Ram Navami violence: Bihar BJP leaders meet DGP, seek impartial probe

In all, 46 shops were gutted over two days in Aurangabad, say police. (Express Photo/Santosh Singh) In all, 46 shops were gutted over two days in Aurangabad, say police. (Express Photo/Santosh Singh)

A group of Bihar BJP leaders, including legislators and office-bears, have submitted a memorandum to Bihar DGP K S Dwivedi alleging that the state police did not conduct an impartial investigation into the incidents of violence around Ram Navami.

The memorandum, which referred to “bahusankhyak” (majority) and “alpsankhyak” (minority) several times, wanted the DGP to carry out an independent probe into the incidents and investigate the role of the police in the “partial” probe.

The two-page memorandum referred to the communal clashes in Aurangabad in particular. “… teen badi ghatnaon ke phalaswarup bahusankhyak samaj ka aakrosh phut pada aur pratiyakriya swarup durghatnayen huyi hai. Hamari jankari ke anusar 187 Hindu aur sirf 23 Musalman giraftar hue (three major incidents made the majority community vent its anger and tragedies took place as a result. As per our information, 187 Hindus and only 23 Muslims have been arrested.”

Asked whether the BJP was protesting because some BJP and ABVP leaders were named in FIRs, Digha BJP MLA Sanjeev Chourasia said: “It is not so. It was about general concerns.” Asked if top BJP leaders endorsed their demand, the MLA said several functionaries were part of the delegation. “We want a fair investigation as there has been no impartial investigation.”

State BJP president Nityanand Rai parried questions about the demand by talking about “good weather and rain coming”. DGP Dwivedi said: “BJP leaders did complain about the police not being fair. I told them that the police would not investigate a case on religious lines but on the basis of facts and evidence.” Meanwhile, the state home department announced Rs 2,13,700 as compensation for damage to property in the Samastipur violence, Rs 25,30,000 for Aurangabad and Rs 8,50,000 for Nawada.

