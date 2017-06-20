Rabri Devi owns 18 flats worth Rs 20 crore in Patna: Sushil Modi

Sushil Modi alleged that in 2011, Rabri Devi signed an agreement with a company Shreya Constructions of Patna to develop the two plots measuring 37,405 sq ft on which 36 flats were to be constructed. Sushil Modi alleged that in 2011, Rabri Devi signed an agreement with a company Shreya Constructions of Patna to develop the two plots measuring 37,405 sq ft on which 36 flats were to be constructed.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today made fresh allegations against Lalu Prasad’s family saying his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi “owns” 18 flats here worth around Rs 20 crore, which the RJD termed as “baseless and absurd.” Sushil Modi, who has been repeatedly attacking Prasad and his family for purportedly owning benami properties, alleged that Rabri Devi had got two plots – 20.07 decimal at Ranjan Path near Saguna Mor and another 15.41 decimal in Sheikhpura area – registered in her name when she was the chief minister (1997-2005) and her husband was the railway minister (2004-09).

He alleged that Rabri Devi got registered the two separate pieces of land from three persons who were either given jobs or contracts in the Indian Railways or were benefited in some other way when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister.

Sushil Modi alleged that in 2011, Rabri Devi signed an agreement with a company Shreya Constructions of Patna to develop the two plots measuring 37,405 sq ft on which 36 flats were to be constructed. As per the agreement, Rabri Devi got 50 per cent as her share – 18 flats along with parking space.

The total built up area measures 18,652 sq ft whose present market value is around Rs 20 crore, he claimed. “It is my charge that these two plots have been acquired by Rabri Devi when she was the CM or during the period when her husband was the railway minister for obliging people concerned either for getting job, contract in the Railways or other benefits,” Modi said.

Modi said that he did not have faith in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has not acted so far against Lalu Prasad and his family members for their alleged involvement in acquiring benami properties worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

The senior BJP leader said that he would rather approach Income Tax and other agencies concerned and submit documents to them by July 15, 2017 for necessary actions. The RJD, however, termed the allegation as “baseless and absurd.”

RJD spokesman and MLA Shakti Singh Yadav said Sushil Modi has lost his “mental balance” and has been making all sorts of “baseless and absurd” allegations against Lalu Prasad and his family just to grab media attention.

“All the allegations levelled by Sushil Modi are already there in the public domain. Sushil Modi is trying to damage Prasad and his family’s reputation. Agencies should also probe into the allegations levelled against Sushil Modi’s brother R K Modi,” he said.

