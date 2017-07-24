Pune scientist bags Bronze for his work in chemistry

Pinaki Talukdar, associate professor of Chemistry at Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), has bagged a bronze medal from the Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI). Talukdar, who has been associated with IISER since 2005, has been largely working in organic synthesis of chemicals, including supramolecular chemistry and biology.

Currently, his team is working on developing fluorescent probes, which will enable in detecting biologically-relevant species on earth. CRSI is an umbrella body that works towards recognising and promoting quality of chemistry education in the country. With over 1,800 members, the council organises programmes with sizeable international participation to promote chemistry and research in all its allied branches. VG Anand of the institute was awarded this medal in 2016.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App