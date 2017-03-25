President Mukherjee asks Bihar, Jharkhand to invest more in human resources

President Pranab Mukherjee (Source: PTI Photo/File) President Pranab Mukherjee (Source: PTI Photo/File)

President Pranab Mukherjee Friday called on Bihar and Jharkhand to invest more in human resource development. He said that governments and civil society can contribute towards socio-economic development.

Mukherjee noted that the eastern region, including Bihar and Jharkhand, has been a victim of a historical burden, which came first in the form of Permanent Settlement and then in the form of freight equalisation policy.

“This led to the loss of the natural advantage of the region. As a result, the spirit of entrepreneurship could not develop among the people,” he said at the inauguration of Asian Development Research Institute’s international conference on Bihar and Jharkhand.

He said that the burden of history can be shed by social mobilisation. He praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar without naming him.

