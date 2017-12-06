Patna’s Magadh Mahila College bans jeans, cellphones; principal says girls ‘requested’ for dress code

Magadh Mahila College (Source: Facebook) Magadh Mahila College (Source: Facebook)

Patna’s Magadh Mahila College on Tuesday banned wearing of jeans, jeggings, and patiala suits on campus and will introduce a dress code for the students from January 2018, news agency ANI reported. The college authorities have also imposed a prohibition on the use of mobile phones in classrooms. A circular issued by the college clearly states that the use of mobile phones inside the campus is ‘strictly prohibited’ and the offender will be penalised with a sum of Rs 1000.

College principal Shashi Sharma defended the decision saying a dress code will bring uniformity and help avoid differences based on social status of the students. She also claimed that the students do not have an objection to this move as they themselves asked for it.

Sharma further said that the ban was necessary as the clothes worn by students were ’embarrassing’. “Muslim girls don’t wear jeans so they never objected. Dresses worn by Hindu girls were embarrassing,” she said.

Bihar: #Patna‘s Magadh Mahila College administration bans jeans and Patiala suits on campus & mobile phones in classrooms. Dress code to be introduced from January 2018. pic.twitter.com/yrjAEEYQrJ — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2017

Justifying the ban on use of mobile in classrooms, she said, “There’s mobile-free zone where phones can be used, not in classrooms.” She also said that the college believes in retaining the traditional values and is not prepared for modern attitudes. “Ours isn’t a modern college that it can take such modernity. We think traditionally and are miles away from modernity. It’ll take us 50 years to reach there,” she said.

A student, Laila Qazmi, also expressed support for the administration’s decision saying the ban on jeans wasn’t a new one and was put in place for students good. Qazmi, who is a part of college’s student union said, “Ban on jeans is an old rule. Phones in classrooms were always prohibited. Girls never objected to dress code, in fact they requested for it in first place. Uniformity will remove differences among girls. Phones can be used in mobile free zones.”

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd