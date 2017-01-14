Patna witnesses season’s lowest temp at 4.8 degree Celsius

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

The state capital today witnessed the season’s lowest minimum temperature at 4.8 degrees Celsius, mainly due to westerly wind and snowfall in northern states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Patna Meteorological Centre, however, said that the minimum temperature, which is witnessing a declining trend in the past couple of days across major cities of the state, might improve from tomorrow or day after tomorrow. As per the MeT official, the state capital’s minimum temperature stood at 4.8 degrees Celsius which was recorded at 5:30 am today.

Patna, whose residents woke up to a sunny day on Makar Sankranti, registered a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius yesterday.

This is the third consecutive day when the capital city has witnessed a decline in its minimum temperature. The city had registered 5.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

“The minimum temperature is witnessing a decline becauseof clear sky in the absence of fog and westerly wind coupledwith snowfall in northern states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” MeT official said.

The minimum temperature is expected to witness improvement next one or two days, he said and added that major parts of the state were affected by the snowfall in northern states and westerly wind that is blowing at 18-20 kmph.

Gaya, which recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature at 4.2 degrees Celsius yesterday, registered a minimum temperature of 4.9 degree Celsius today.

Bhagalpur recorded 7.5 degrees Celsius against yesterday’s 8 degrees Celsius while Purnea registered the minimum temperature at 5.1 degrees Celsius against yesterday’s 4.3 degree Celsius which was the season’s lowest minimum temperature for Purnea.