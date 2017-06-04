Patna: 46 per cent turnout in municipal polls

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Polling for Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday passed off peacefully barring some stray incidents with around 46 per cent voter turnout. Polling was also held in 17 wards of Barsoi Nagar Panchayat in Katihar district besides one ward (ward number 32) of Munger Municipal Corporation.

“About 46 per cent voting was recorded in today’s polls for Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) till 5 pm. Voter turnout was 71 percent in Barsoi Nagar Panchayat while the turnout was 62 percent in ward number 32 of Munger Municipal Corporation,” State Election Commissioner A K Chouhan told reporters here.

Polling was conducted at 75 wards of PMC where 46 percent of 1665017 voters exercised their franchise in today’s polls at 1512 polling stations. Prominent among those who cast their votes included RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, his minister son Tej Pratap Yadav, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi and others.

Chouhan, who was accompanied by Commission’s Secretary Durgesh Nandan, said that the polling was hampered for a few minutes at some polling booths in the state capital due to EVMs developing some problems. Polling was conducted after replacing the EVMs.

The Commission also received an incident of clash between two rival groups in ward number 08, he said adding that steps were being taken to lodge FIR in this regard. Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd which had created a noisy scene to protest against the deletion of their names from voters’ list at polling station number 15 and 16 in ward number 10 of the capital, he said.

The fate of 1008 candidates in PMC was sealed in EVMs, the Commissioner said adding the counting of votes of PMC will be taken up on June 9. The administration today made a preventive arrest of 130 people besides seizing 98 vehicles, he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App