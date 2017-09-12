Only 477 villages left to be electrified in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Source: PTI/File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Source: PTI/File)

As part of Nitish Kumar government’s resolve to provide free electricity connection to every household by end of this year, 38,596 villages out of a total of 39,073 villages have been electrified and work is on to accomplish the task on time. “Only 477 villages are left and work is in full swing to electrify all the villages by end of December 2017,” an official statement issued after review meeting on progress of “seven resolves” chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said.

The review meeting to take stock of progress of schemes under “seven resolves” of good governance was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, state police chief P K Thakur and senior officials of all the departments.

Kumar government has been working on “seven resolves” of good governance which incorporates popular programmes like free electricity connection to every household, drinking water, sewage, toilet and road in every villages among others.

The CM’s initiative of seven resolves which was adopted as policy of good governance by the Grand Alliance ministry is continuing in the new JD(U), BJP coalition government.

During review of progress of the scheme of building toilet in every household, it came to light that 16,726 village wards, 478 panchayats, 25 blocks and one sub-division have already been declared ODF (Open Defecation Free) so far, the statement said.

The CM instructed the disaster management department to do needful for toilets damaged in the recent flood in parts of Bihar. Taking stock of schemes for youths, the meeting was told that 4,44,603 applications have been received so far in district registration-cum-counselling centres.

Out of this while three per cent applications were for availing student credit card that promises to provide interest free loan of Rs 4 lakh for pursuing higher studies, 41 per cent for monthly allowance of Rs 1000 for two years during search of job and 56 per cent related to youth skill development programme, the statement said.

The meeting was told that as part of programme to provide free Wi-Fi in every college and university of the state out of a target of 319 such institutions 300 have been equipped with the Wi-Fi, it added.

